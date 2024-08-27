Chicago weather: Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect Tuesday, with severe storms possible

Warning for Cook County; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch for most counties in Chicago area

The Chicago weather forecast includes an Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday with severe storms possible in the evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is experiencing a second day of extreme heat Tuesday, with the possibility of severe storms in the forecast.

Tuesday is expected to be even hotter than Monday with the heat index well into the triple digits.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said that air temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index readings from 100-115.

The entire Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning except for Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties in Indiana, which are under a heat advisory.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Chicago area under a Level 2 risk for severe weather Tuesday, mainly for the chance of storms in the evening.

One week before the city's beaches officially close for the season on Labor Day, the lakefront will be sure to offer some relief Tuesday.

Downtown commuters shuffled down sizzling sidewalks Monday. Baseball fans arrived for the White Sox game with fluids in hand.

On the first day of the CPS school year, outdoor activities were moved indoors. All CPS classrooms have air conditioning and schools have backup equipment, officials say.

Students, though, came prepared.

"Most definitely, they have their waters. They have their snacks and everything in their lunch boxes and everything, yes, so they're ready," said CPS parent Alethia Jefferson.

"We have a great engineer at this school, so if one goes out, we'll go ahead and move the mobile unit in, so we already have those on deck," said Chalmers Elementary School Principal Roman Crockett

Chicago residents can call 311 or click here for the latest information on cooling centers and to request well-being-checks, officials said.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications has released the following information about cooling centers.

Cooling Centers Open on Monday, August 26 - Wednesday, August 28

The City of Chicago's cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers operated by the Department of Family and Support Services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note: the Garfield Service Center at 10 South Kedzie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for cooling and 24/7 for those needing shelter placement.

Additional Cooling Options Available Citywide

Chicago Park District facilities, Chicago Public Libraries, City Colleges of Chicago and Police Department District stations are also available for relief from the heat and humidity. Chicago Police Department district stations are available 24 hours for relief from the heat and to be connected with shelter.

City Colleges of Chicago Cooling Locations:

- Daley: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 3 pm, Closed Sunday

- Harold Washington: Monday-Friday 8 am - 8 pm - Saturday, 8 am - 4 pm, Closed Sunday

- Kennedy-King: Monday-Friday, 8 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

- Malcolm X: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Closed Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

- Olive-Harvey: Monday-Friday 9 am - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm, Closed Sunday

- Truman: Monday - Friday 8 am - 9 pm, Saturday 8 am - 9 pm, Closed Sunday

- Wright: Monday- Friday 8 am - 7 pm, Saturday 8 am - 2 pm, Closed Sunday