Chicago weather: Strong storms topple trees, knock out power for thousands

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is cleaning up Wednesday morning after storms tore trees apart and knocked out power.

As of 4:45 a.m., 26,897 ComEd customers remain without power.

Storms blew through the area Tuesday night after two days of extreme heat.

It caused some damage in the north suburbs.

In Deerfield at Broadmoor and Somerset, a car's windshield was smashed when a tree fell on top of it. It's now covered up.

Crews worked late to clear downed trees in Deerfield with debris covering roads and yards.

Video shows the heavy sheets of rain coming down with strong, gusty winds and a symphony of lightning... across the north suburbs.

Over in Vernon Hills, more downed trees and flooding in parts of that suburb.

The gusty wind took down trees, as well in Evanston. Several trees were brought down there along Sheridan Road near Church Street.