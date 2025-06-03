Chicago weather forecast Tuesday includes scattered storms, gusty winds; ground delay at O'Hare

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a ground delay at Chicago's O'Hare airport due to wind Tuesday afternoon.

A round of storms that moved through the area earlier in the afternoon spurred some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

More scattered storms are expected later Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of Tuesday will also feature gusty winds, with some gusts reaching as high as 35 mph.

The bulk of rainfall waits until early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a soaking rain is expected during the morning commute.

Temperatures will also drop Wednesday, from a warm Tuesday.