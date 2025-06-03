24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather forecast Tuesday includes scattered storms, gusty winds; ground delay at O'Hare

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 8:10PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a ground delay at Chicago's O'Hare airport due to wind Tuesday afternoon.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A round of storms that moved through the area earlier in the afternoon spurred some Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

More scattered storms are expected later Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of Tuesday will also feature gusty winds, with some gusts reaching as high as 35 mph.

The bulk of rainfall waits until early Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a soaking rain is expected during the morning commute.

Temperatures will also drop Wednesday, from a warm Tuesday.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW