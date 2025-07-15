Chicago weather forecast Wednesday includes chance of severe storms; isolated tornado possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s.

Between about 3 and 8 p.m., strong to severe storms are possible, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Much of the area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather; northwest Indiana and some south suburbs are under a Level 1 risk.

High winds look to be the biggest concern, but an isolated tornado will be a possibility. Heavy rain can also cause concern for some localized flooding.

There is also a chance of storms Thursday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, with Saturday being the day with higher rain chances.

Wednesday is hot and humid, with temperatures around 90. Heat index values are pushing into the mid-90s in some locations.

There's a small chance of a shower Wednesday evening but most of the area will stay dry.

There is an Air Quality Alert for the rest of Tuesday, but the air quality is not as bad Tuesday compared to Monday.