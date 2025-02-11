Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to dump 3-8 inches of snow across area

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning overnight into Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm forecast to move into the Chicago area Wednesday could dump several inches of snow across the area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday, snow begins in the mid-morning and once to starts snowing, it will continue through the rest of the day., ABC7 Acccuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says.

Butler says the heavies snow will come during the evening rush hour, between 3-9 p.m., with snow winding down around midnight.

Butler said the storm could dump 3-8 inches of snow across the area.

Tuesday there could be some flurries coming in off the lake, especially in Northwest Indiana, but also in the city.

Thursday will see some bitterly cold temperatures move in, with wind chills from 5 to -5 degrees.