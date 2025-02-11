24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to dump 3-8 inches of snow across area

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Wednesday morning overnight into Thursday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 10:56AM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm forecast to move into the Chicago area Wednesday could dump several inches of snow across the area.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Wednesday, snow begins in the mid-morning and once to starts snowing, it will continue through the rest of the day., ABC7 Acccuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says.

Butler says the heavies snow will come during the evening rush hour, between 3-9 p.m., with snow winding down around midnight.

Butler said the storm could dump 3-8 inches of snow across the area.

Tuesday there could be some flurries coming in off the lake, especially in Northwest Indiana, but also in the city.

Thursday will see some bitterly cold temperatures move in, with wind chills from 5 to -5 degrees.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW