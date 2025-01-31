Chicago weather: Heavy rain, melting ice could cause flooding across area

The Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain Thursday night into Friday, and melting ice on rivers could cause flooding, officials warned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a risk of flooding and sewer backups Friday morning across the Chicago area as heavy rain moves in.

Rain, drizzle and fog began to move into the area Thursday evening, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Because the ground is frozen, heavy downpours can cause runoff and flash flooding as the rain won't seep into the soil, Mowry said. The heaviest rain is expected between 6 a.m. and noon Friday.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on Chicago-area rivers that may be at risk for flash flooding due to melting ice. There were near-record high temperatures Thursday across the area.

As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service has not yet issued any official flood watches for counties in the Chicago area.

Water management officials said Friday will be an overflow action day.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago issued an alert Thursday asking people to delay showers and baths, flush less frequently and wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine. More information can be found here.