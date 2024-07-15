Chicago weather: Storms topple trees, power lines across Chicago area

Severe weather in the Chicago area Sunday night led to downed trees and power lines across the city.

Severe weather in the Chicago area Sunday night led to downed trees and power lines across the city.

Severe weather in the Chicago area Sunday night led to downed trees and power lines across the city.

Severe weather in the Chicago area Sunday night led to downed trees and power lines across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms Sunday night left widespread damage across the Chicago area.

When the storms first arrived, over in Oakbrook, it brought heavy wind and downpours.

The rain made it difficult to see in front of you and flooded parking lots.

Massive tree branches were strewn across city streets. The storms also downed light poles.

In the Austin and Gage Park neighborhoods, trees had fallen onto cars parked along the street. leaving large dents and causing damage.

Near Barry and Newcastle avenues, a big tree was uprooted, leaning into a home. It appeared that siding was smashed and tore off the home.

In the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, Jose Rodriquez was sitting outside when he says the storm ripped through in a blink of an eye.

"It came out of nowhere," Roriguez said. "Like real quick, less than a minute. I had never experienced something like this. It was something crazy."

And over at Midway airport, the wind blew a Southwest plane into the jet bridge and caused some damage there.