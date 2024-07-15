Chicago weather: Extreme heat, severe storms forecast for Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is expected to be dealing with some extreme heat and possibly severe weather Monday.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties.

ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler says Heat index values of around 105 degrees are possible in areas under the advisory.

The Storm Prediction Center has almost the entire area under a Level 3 risk for severe weather Monday. Butler says storms could move in as early as 6 p.m. and will likely clear out by around midnight.

The storms are expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.