Chicago weather forecast Thursday includes chance of severe storms, including wind, hail risk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a severe weather risk Thursday in the Chicago area, as storms are expected to move through in the afternoon.
The entire area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather, and some southwestern counties are under a Level 3 risk, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
The main window for storms is 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and big hail, high winds and heavy downpours are the main threats.
The tornado threat is low, but a spin-up cannot be ruled out along any high wind boundaries, Butler said.
It will be muggy and hot Thursday ahead of the storms.
On Wednesday, a 90-degree temperature was reached for the first time this year.
Friday and Saturday should be pleasant, but next week will have intense heat.