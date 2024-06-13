WATCH LIVE

Chicago weather forecast Thursday includes chance of severe storms, including wind, hail risk

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Thursday, June 13, 2024 9:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a severe weather risk Thursday in the Chicago area, as storms are expected to move through in the afternoon.

The entire area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather, and some southwestern counties are under a Level 3 risk, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The main window for storms is 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and big hail, high winds and heavy downpours are the main threats.

The tornado threat is low, but a spin-up cannot be ruled out along any high wind boundaries, Butler said.

It will be muggy and hot Thursday ahead of the storms.

On Wednesday, a 90-degree temperature was reached for the first time this year.

Friday and Saturday should be pleasant, but next week will have intense heat.

