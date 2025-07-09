Chicago weather: Torrential rain floods streets, viaducts

Rainy weather overnight in Chicago led to flooded streets and viaducts, creating traffic headaches for drivers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Torrential rain put drivers to the test Tuesday night and turned some roads into flood zones in just a short time.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said parts of downtown and the West Side received over five inches of rain in about an hour-and-a-half. according to radar estimates.

That torrential rain caught many people off-guard and caused major issues for drivers on the roads.

At Ogden and Western, video shows a number of cars stuck in high water under the viaduct. The driver of one of those cars describes what it was like.

"It was bad, it was like heavy," he said. "We heard the warning, but under the bridge. It's really, really bad."

Drivers are always encouraged to turn around instead of driving through floodwaters, because even if the water seems shallow, it can be dangerous.