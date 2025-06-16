Several rounds of severe storms could hit Chicago area Wednesday | What to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rounds of thunderstorms could hit the Chicago area on Wednesday.

The entire Chicago area is under a Level 2 severe weather risk.

Gusty winds are expected to be the main threat, but all severe weather hazards are possible, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

The storms could push through the area from midday through the evening hours.

Mowry noted that if a cluster of storms develops downstate, they could rob some of the moisture in the Chicago area and limit storm chances there.

But as of Monday afternoon, there is a good chance for storms in the Chicago area on Wednesday, though they are not a certainty.

The area will dry out on Thursday and temperatures will become very hot, climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s heading into the weekend.

The heat index is expected to be above 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday.