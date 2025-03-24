Wind knocks down trees, damages cars on North Side, north suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several families woke up to their cars damaged after wind toppled trees on the city's North Side.

Residents in the West Ridge neighborhood said they woke up to the sound of a tree falling and crushing cars near Albany and Rosemont avenues.

Afaf Imsaih lives nearby and said the neighborhood had already asked the city to take down the rotting trees. But it never happened.

"We've complained several times, but over the years, and nothing has been done about it. They keep telling us, 'no, we don't want to cut them down'," Imasih said.

There were reports of downed trees across the Chicagoland area from Evanston to Lincolnwood.

City crews were seen trimming trees that were caught on power lines on Monday morning.

The Union Pacific Northwest Line near Hillside Road was delayed nearly half hour after a train hit a tree that had blown onto the tracks.

"Mother nature is very harsh sometimes," Imasih said.

ABC7 meteorologists said the windy conditions would persist Monday morning but would die down as the day progressed.