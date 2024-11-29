Chicago winter overnight parking ban begins Sunday, regardless of snow | What to know

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's winter overnight parking ban begins this Sunday, and is in effect through April 1.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets through the city from 3 to 7 a.m., the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a news release Friday.

"The City's Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers," DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said. "Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events."

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes. DSS also posts flyers on cars parked on the streets affected by the parking ban as an additional reminder before restrictions begin, the release said.

Parking ban violators will be towed, and face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2, located at 10301 S. Doty Ave., or 6, located at 701 N. Sacramento Ave.

Visit shovels.chicago.gov for a map of streets impacted by the ban. Motorists can also call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed.