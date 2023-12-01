Chicago winter overnight parking ban takes effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's that time of year as the winter overnight parking ban is in effect in Chicago, and every year drivers get caught off guard.

The tow trucks were busy Friday morning as the ban went into effect, which means cars parked on bus routes and main roads will be towed regardless of snow.

The citywide ban affects 107 miles of streets and is now in effect nightly from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. until April 1.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation says it's a safety issue to keep routes clear for emergency vehicles, public transportation and snow plows.

Cars left parked on designated roadways will be towed and drivers will face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per-day.

."The City's Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events."

The vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

For more information, visit chicagoshovels.org.