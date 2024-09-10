WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot by CCL holder mom charged after trying break into South Shore home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Tre Ward WLS logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 2:54PM
CCL holder mom shoots man trying to break into daughter's bedroom
A Concealed Carry License holder shot and injured a man as he tried to break into her daughter's room in the 2300-block of East 69th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect who was shot while reportedly trying to break into a girl's bedroom has been charged, according to Chicago police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened on Saturday at East 69th near Oglesby at a South Shore apartment around 10:45 p.m.

A mother, who has a CCL, said her 18-year-old daughter had just returned to her bedroom when someone tried to break in..

"He was, like, hanging on her window. I just told him that, 'I have a gun. I'm going to shoot.' And he just didn't stop. I fired a warning shot. I didn't even know that he got hit," the mother said.

Police found 36-year-old Christopher Grady shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

READ ALSO | CCL holder mom shoots man trying break into daughter's bedroom in South Shore: 'Fight or flight'

"Next time you think about coming through somebody's window, you just remember how that bullet felt," the daughter told ABC7 Chicago.

On Tuesday, Grady was charged with a felony for attempted burglary.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW