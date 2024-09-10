Man shot by CCL holder mom charged after trying break into South Shore home, police say

A Concealed Carry License holder shot and injured a man as he tried to break into her daughter's room in the 2300-block of East 69th Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect who was shot while reportedly trying to break into a girl's bedroom has been charged, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Saturday at East 69th near Oglesby at a South Shore apartment around 10:45 p.m.

A mother, who has a CCL, said her 18-year-old daughter had just returned to her bedroom when someone tried to break in..

"He was, like, hanging on her window. I just told him that, 'I have a gun. I'm going to shoot.' And he just didn't stop. I fired a warning shot. I didn't even know that he got hit," the mother said.

Police found 36-year-old Christopher Grady shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

"Next time you think about coming through somebody's window, you just remember how that bullet felt," the daughter told ABC7 Chicago.

On Tuesday, Grady was charged with a felony for attempted burglary.

