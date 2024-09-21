Chicago is 1 of 600-plus communities participating nationwide

Chicago's 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's steps off from Soldier Field

A sea of purple takes over Soldier Field on Sunday as thousands take par in Chicago's 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research is underway at Soldier Field.

Thousands will step off Saturday on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

It's all part of the Alzheimer's Association's commitment to ending the disease that affects 55 million people worldwide.

The event is held annually in more than 600 community nationwide, calling on all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

ABC7s Tanja Babich helped get things moving as emcee of the event.

ABC7 Chicago is a proud sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer's.