Chicago's best chefs, restauranteurs come together for culinary celebration to end childhood hunger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, the country's premier culinary event for a cause, returns to Chicago on Thursday, June 27th at Rockwell on the River. The event brings together 50 of the best chefs, restauranteurs, tastemakers, and mixologists from around Chicago to serve guests scrumptious bite-sized fare, craft cocktails, and delectable desserts to support ending childhood hunger.

This year's ultimate foodie experience was crafted in part by event co-chairs and award-winning chefs Joe Flamm, Executive Chef and Owner of Rose Mary | BLVD Steakhouse, and Diana Davila, Executive Chef and Owner of Mi Tocaya Antojer ía. They have worked together with the Taste of the Nation team to bring every cuisine and style of cooking to this event, from bold Asian street eats to upscale farm-to-table dishes. Between bites, guests will cleanse their palates with curated, savory sips by celebrated local mixologists, winemakers, and brewers, such as Brian Jupiter from Frontier | Ina Mae Taver and Kasama's own Genie Kwon and Tim Flores.

"One in five kids in the US is living with hunger," said Andy Villabona, associate director of culinary partnerships & events for No Kid Hungry. "No Kid Hungry works tirelessly every day to make sure every child gets three meals a day by advocating for programs and helping communities get the resources they need to feed children. Your ticket to Taste of the Nation raises funds for this work. We welcome guests from across Chicago to come hungry and ready for an evening full of flavorful food, tasty libations, and fun. And while you're here, don't forget to raise a glass in support of No Kid Hungry!"

All-Access Tickets give admission to the event 45 minutes early and include a reusable tasting plate and an exclusive bite & beverage pairing, among other benefits. General Admission tickets are available. This event is expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged. For tickets and pricing, go to nokidhungry.org/chicago.