Chicago's Friday Night Flights returns with beer from 35+ area craft breweries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday Night Flights returns to Chicago for the summer season. It's a chance to try some of the beers made by local craft breweries. Friday night flights kicks off at Gallagher way on Friday.

The first of two sessions will take place from 5-7 p.m. and the second session will be from 8-10 p.m. Tasting passes can be bought in advance for $30 and $35 at the door for 10 three-ounce beer samples.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

Participating breweries include:

Twisted Hippo

Sketchbook brewing company

Old Irving Brewing Co.

Revolution Brewing

Tighthead Brewing Company

Ravinia brewing

Begyle Brewing

Forbidden Root

DryHop Brewers

Corridor

Crushed By Giants

Goose Island Beer Co.

Burning Bush Brewery

Pipeworks Brewing Co.

Illuminated Brew Works

Casa Humilde Cerveceria

Greenstar Brewery

Whiner beer co

Cruz Blanca Brewery

Brewer's Kitchen

Horsethief Hollow

Whiner Beer company

Around The Bend Beer Company

Obscurity Brewing

Church Street Co.

Dutchbag Brew Co

Haymarket Beer Company

Half Acre Beer Co.

Spiteful Brewing

Penrose Brewing

Good Times Brewery

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Soundgrowler Brewing Company

Industry Ales

Maplewood Brewing

ERIS Brewery and Cider House

Moors Brewing