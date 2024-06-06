Chicago's Friday Night Flights returns with beer from 35+ area craft breweries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday Night Flights returns to Chicago for the summer season. It's a chance to try some of the beers made by local craft breweries. Friday night flights kicks off at Gallagher way on Friday.
The first of two sessions will take place from 5-7 p.m. and the second session will be from 8-10 p.m. Tasting passes can be bought in advance for $30 and $35 at the door for 10 three-ounce beer samples.
Participating breweries include:
Twisted Hippo
Sketchbook brewing company
Old Irving Brewing Co.
Revolution Brewing
Tighthead Brewing Company
Ravinia brewing
Begyle Brewing
Forbidden Root
DryHop Brewers
Corridor
Crushed By Giants
Goose Island Beer Co.
Burning Bush Brewery
Pipeworks Brewing Co.
Illuminated Brew Works
Casa Humilde Cerveceria
Greenstar Brewery
Whiner beer co
Cruz Blanca Brewery
Brewer's Kitchen
Horsethief Hollow
Whiner Beer company
Around The Bend Beer Company
Obscurity Brewing
Church Street Co.
Dutchbag Brew Co
Haymarket Beer Company
Half Acre Beer Co.
Spiteful Brewing
Penrose Brewing
Good Times Brewery
Guinness Open Gate Brewery
Soundgrowler Brewing Company
Industry Ales
Maplewood Brewing
ERIS Brewery and Cider House
Moors Brewing