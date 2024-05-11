Heritage Museum of Asian Art hosts AAPI Heritage Month Cultural Festival with free admission

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Heritage Museum of Asian Art is hosting their Cultural Festival for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The Bridgeport museum is offering free admission and a series of workshops and tours to take you into the traditions of China, India and beyond.

Associate Executive Director Dee Lyu and Tai Chi master Peter Wong joined ABC7 in studio to discuss the festival and what it offers. Wong even gave us a live Tai Chi demonstration.

You can check out a whole series of special events during this festival at the museum on South Morgan Street. For more information, visit heritageasianart.org.