Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market shares California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 7:10PM
Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market, with Albany Park and Chinatown locations, shared a California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooking up a Storm tackled sushi with a Chicago legend Thursday.

Lawrence Fish Market has a 40-year legacy in the city.

It started as a seafood wholesaler in 1982. Now, its seafood is sourced directly from Japan.

It has expanded to a thriving takeout business and dine-in restaurant in Albany Park and Chinatown.

Chef Kevin Cheng from "Lawrence Fish Market" joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday.

California Maki Roll

Ingredients
Crab stick
Cucumber
Avocado

Roll ingredients in rice, with seaweed. Put masago, smelt fish roe, on as desired.

Visit https://ct.lawrencefish.com for more information.

