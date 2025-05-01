Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market shares California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market, with Albany Park and Chinatown locations, shared a California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market, with Albany Park and Chinatown locations, shared a California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market, with Albany Park and Chinatown locations, shared a California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

Chicago's Lawrence Fish Market, with Albany Park and Chinatown locations, shared a California Maki Roll recipe on Cooking up a Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooking up a Storm tackled sushi with a Chicago legend Thursday.

Lawrence Fish Market has a 40-year legacy in the city.

It started as a seafood wholesaler in 1982. Now, its seafood is sourced directly from Japan.

Cooking up a Storm: Spring pea hummus from Lazy Dog

It has expanded to a thriving takeout business and dine-in restaurant in Albany Park and Chinatown.

Chef Kevin Cheng from "Lawrence Fish Market" joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday.

California Maki Roll

Ingredients

Crab stick

Cucumber

Avocado

Roll ingredients in rice, with seaweed. Put masago, smelt fish roe, on as desired.

Visit https://ct.lawrencefish.com for more information.