CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm with a California restaurant that keeps expanding like crazy in the suburbs.

If you try to eat at Lazy Dog on the weekend, prepare to wait!

The scratch kitchen restaurant is serving up its new spring menu. Lazy Dog is also known for its beer club!

Tyler Hernandez, an executive chef at Lazy Dog and Matt Mitroff, the general manager of the Buffalo Grove location, joined ABC7 to show how to make spring pea hummus.