24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen next month

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 2:43PM
Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen next month
Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen in June; officials say there will be no permanent slips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Navy Pier Marina is set to reopen to boat traffic in June.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The move comes after a decade of delays at the popular summer tourism destination.

The marina is located on the north side of the Pier.

Last year, developers released an image rendering of a two-story boater amenities building.

The marina will not offer any permanent slips. Instead, boaters will be able to rent a space to park for the day.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak with developers at Navy Pier on Wednesday morning.

To learn more about the development, click here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW