Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen next month

Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen in June; officials say there will be no permanent slips.

Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen in June; officials say there will be no permanent slips.

Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen in June; officials say there will be no permanent slips.

Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen in June; officials say there will be no permanent slips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Navy Pier Marina is set to reopen to boat traffic in June.

The move comes after a decade of delays at the popular summer tourism destination.

The marina is located on the north side of the Pier.

Last year, developers released an image rendering of a two-story boater amenities building.

The marina will not offer any permanent slips. Instead, boaters will be able to rent a space to park for the day.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak with developers at Navy Pier on Wednesday morning.

To learn more about the development, click here.

