Chicago's Navy Pier Marina to reopen next month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Navy Pier Marina is set to reopen to boat traffic in June.
The move comes after a decade of delays at the popular summer tourism destination.
The marina is located on the north side of the Pier.
Last year, developers released an image rendering of a two-story boater amenities building.
The marina will not offer any permanent slips. Instead, boaters will be able to rent a space to park for the day.
Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to speak with developers at Navy Pier on Wednesday morning.
