24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Death investigation underway after 3-day-old baby girl found unresponsive at West Rogers Park home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 28, 2025 4:11PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An infant is dead after being found unresponsive at North Side home on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the child, a 3-day-old girl, was found unresponsive inside a home in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 7500-block of North Ridge Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

SEE ALSO | 2-month-old boy found dead at Brighton Park home; death investigation underway: police

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW