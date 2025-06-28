Death investigation underway after 3-day-old baby girl found unresponsive at West Rogers Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An infant is dead after being found unresponsive at North Side home on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the child, a 3-day-old girl, was found unresponsive inside a home in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 7500-block of North Ridge Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.

The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

