2-month-old boy found dead at Brighton Park home; death investigation underway: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway on Tuesday after an infant was found dead at a Southwest Side home, Chicago police said.

Police said the child, a 2-month-old boy, was discovered at an apartment in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 4100-block of South Maplewood Avenue.

A witness on the scene told officers that they found the boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Emilio Villarrell.

How the child died was not immediately clear.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.