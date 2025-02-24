Child rescued from icy pond by Good Samaritans, Lisle police say

LISLE, Il.. (WLS) -- A child was rescued after wandering into an icy pond in the west suburbs on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Lisle police said a child wandered from a home into an icy pond at the Lakeside Apartments Complex.

By the time first responders arrived, police said a Good Samaritan jumped into action and saved the child.

Police did not provide any information regarding the child other than they were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

"This was one courageous act," said Deputy Chief Craig Gomorczak. "We encourage the public to exercise caution around bodies of water and ice, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous."

