24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Child rescued from icy pond by Good Samaritans, Lisle police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 3:02PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

LISLE, Il.. (WLS) -- A child was rescued after wandering into an icy pond in the west suburbs on Sunday, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Lisle police said a child wandered from a home into an icy pond at the Lakeside Apartments Complex.

By the time first responders arrived, police said a Good Samaritan jumped into action and saved the child.

Police did not provide any information regarding the child other than they were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

"This was one courageous act," said Deputy Chief Craig Gomorczak. "We encourage the public to exercise caution around bodies of water and ice, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous."

READ ALSO | Police officer rescues boy from icy lake, video shows

A police officer in West Long Branch, New Jersey, saved an 11-year-old boy after he fell through the ice on a partially frozen lake.
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW