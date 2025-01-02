Child killed by school bus in parking lot of Wisconsin school, sheriff says

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in the parking lot of a Wisconsin school on Thursday, the Waukesha County sheriff said.

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in the parking lot of a Wisconsin school on Thursday, the Waukesha County sheriff said.

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in the parking lot of a Wisconsin school on Thursday, the Waukesha County sheriff said.

A child was struck and killed by a school bus in the parking lot of a Wisconsin school on Thursday, the Waukesha County sheriff said.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (WLS) -- A child was killed by a school bus in the parking lot of a Wisconsin school Thursday.

The crash happened at Silver Spring Intermediate School in the town of Sussex, in Waukesha County, ABC affiliate WISN reported.

The school district says the student was taking a shuttle and there were students on board at the time the crash happened.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.