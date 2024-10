Chopper 7 over heavy police presence in Wonder Lake

WONDER LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A large police presence shut down a road in the far north suburbs on Thursday.

Chopper 7 was over the scene near Tyron Grove Road around noon.

Investigators were seen speaking to nearby residents.

The details behind the investigation were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.