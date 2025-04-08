Video shows moment first responders rush to save firefighter after Illinois house explosion

A firefighter became trapped under rubble moments after a house exploded in Christopher, Illinois

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- First responders raced to rescue a firefighter who became trapped under rubble moments after a house exploded.

The explosion happened on April 3 in Christopher, Illinois.

The dramatic footage, captured on bodycam video, shows the moment a house exploded and trapped a firefighter under the rubble.

As soon as the explosion is heard, officers rush to rescue the trapped firefighter.

The firefighter suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

"We are grateful that no one sustained major injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Christopher firefighter for a fast and speedy recovery, and also with the family that lost their home during this tragedy," police said.

