24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Citizens Utility Board calls Nicor Gas' proposed $308M rate hike a 'money-grab'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 4:34AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Citizens Utility Board is responding to a rate hike recently proposed by Nicor Gas.

That hike would be just over $308 million.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

If approved, it would raise the average person's bill by about $7.50 each month.

On Tuesday, the board called the proposal a "money-grab meant to benefit shareholders to the detriment of customers."

The Illinois Commerce Commission would still need to approve any rate increases.

SEE ALSO | Seeing an extra $5.27 charge on your Peoples Gas bill? Here's what it's for

READ MORE | Peoples Gas rate hike used to pay for questionable expenses, annual report shows

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW