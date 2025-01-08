Citizens Utility Board calls Nicor Gas' proposed $308M rate hike a 'money-grab'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Citizens Utility Board is responding to a rate hike recently proposed by Nicor Gas.

That hike would be just over $308 million.

If approved, it would raise the average person's bill by about $7.50 each month.

On Tuesday, the board called the proposal a "money-grab meant to benefit shareholders to the detriment of customers."

The Illinois Commerce Commission would still need to approve any rate increases.

