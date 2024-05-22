Aurora salutes World War II veteran who will lead Memorial Day Parade 2024

World War Two Veteran Dick Miller will be the grand marshal at the Memorial Day Parade 2024.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Community members gathered in Aurora on Tuesday to honor a special veteran.

World War Two Veteran Dick Miller will be the grand marshal at this year's Memorial Day Parade.

Miller enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. His ship was destroyed by Japanese forces.

He survived and thrived for years in the Navy Reserve in Illinois after the attack.

On Tuesday, he led the crowd at Aurora City Hall in a rendition of "God Bless America."

The city declared his birthday June 26 as Dick Miller Day.

On Monday, Miller will lead the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Benton Street and River Street.

