Closing arguments could begin Friday in trial of man accused of murdering CPD Officer Vásquez Lasso

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the trial of the man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

Steven Montano is accused of murdering Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso in March 2023.

Prosecutors said Montano was running from a home on South Spaulding from which his girlfriend had called 911 about a domestic disturbance.

Montano allegedly fired at Officer Vasquez-Lasso, while Montano was shot in the chin.

His attorneys are making the argument that this was a tragedy and a bad choice, but not murder.

RELATED | Widow of slain CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso first to testify in accused murderer's trial

On Thursday, Officer Vasquez-Lasso's body worn camera video was shown to the courtroom.

In the brief video, Vasquez-Lasso is seen running, but the video was frozen as someone turns and points a gun at the officer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso shot, killed in Gage Park; suspect charged with murder

The video ends with officers trying to render aid to the fallen officer, who was shot in the head.

Vasquez-Lasso's widow was in the courtroom, but looked down as the difficult video was shown.

A CPD commander along with a state police evidence technician also testified about a Glock handgun, bullets and blood found at the scene.