Suspect testifies in own defense in trial for murder of Chicago police Officer Vásquez Lasso

The state has rested its case in the murder trial for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

The state has rested its case in the murder trial for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

The state has rested its case in the murder trial for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

The state has rested its case in the murder trial for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The jury could begin hearing closing arguments Friday in the trial of the man charged with killing Chicago police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Steven Montano is accused of murdering Officer Vásquez Lasso in March 2023.

In the fourth day of the Montano's trial, the suspect testified in his own defense following testimony from an assistant medical examiner.

The trial resumed Friday morning as prosecutors called Cook County Assistant Medical Examiner Dr. Meredith Reynolds to the stand to review the fallen officer's autopsy. After the doctor's testimony, the state rested its case.

Reynolds answered questions from prosecutors about the wounds to Vásquez Lasso's body. She said she found a single bullet wound to the head, along with bullet wound in his left leg and left forearm.

RELATED | Widow of slain CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso first to testify in accused murderer's trial

Reynolds examined autopsy photos with the jury. During this time, Montano continued to look down at his feet and rarely looking at the pictures.

Vásquez Lasso's family was in court and became emotional as the photos were shown in court while the suspect was mostly expressionless.

Dr. Reynolds also examined the clothing Officer Vásquez Lasso was wearing when he was shot with the jury.

After the state rested its case, Montano took the stand to testify.

Prosecutors said Montano was running from a home on South Spaulding from which his girlfriend had called 911 about a domestic disturbance.

Montano allegedly fired at Officer Vásquez Lasso, and Montano was shot in the chin. His attorneys are making the argument that this was a tragedy and a bad choice, but not murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso shot, killed in Gage Park; suspect charged with murder

Montano told jurors about years of interactions with police in which he says he was unjustly targeted by officer, stopped, searched and let go.

In one incident in 2022, jurors saw video of a stop in which Montano was charged with resisting arrest, but the case was dismissed.

Regarding March 1 2023, Montano's girlfriend at the time called police reporting a domestic disturbance.

Montano told jurors he was afraid of the police and he wanted to hide his illegal gun, so he ran.

He says he heard someone saying 'stop,' but he was in such fear that he didn't know who it was and he just fired.

His attorney, Brett Balmer, asked, "Steven was your intention to shoot a police officer?"

Montano responded, "No, it was not."

Balmer asked, "Was it your intention to shoot anyone?"

Montano answered, "No, it was not."

Under cross examination by prosecutor Kevin Nolan, Montano acknowledged he knew police were there and were chasing him.

Nolan asked, "You knew these officers were rolling up on you and you took the gun?"

Montano responded, "Yes."

The defendant also acknowledged he was never physically hurt during any interaction with police.

A prosecutor asked, "What accounts for your behavior?"

Montano told jurors, "Fear."

John Catanzara, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, has been in court to support the officers family and shared his view of the trial.

"Hoping the jury can see through all of this and we can be done with this once and for all," Catanzara said.

The officer's widow left court before Vásquez Lasso's autopsy was discussed.

Closing arguments could possibly come Friday or Monday.