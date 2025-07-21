Closing arguments expected Monday in trial of slain Chicago Police Officer Vásquez Lasso

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial are expected to begin hearing closing arguments Monday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial are expected to begin hearing closing arguments Monday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial are expected to begin hearing closing arguments Monday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Jurors in Steven Montano's trial are expected to begin hearing closing arguments Monday in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of the man accused of killing Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso.

Steven Montano took the stand in his own defense last week, telling jurors that he was afraid of police and that it was "not his intention" to shoot an officer that day in March 2023.

But prosecutors say Lasso was shot five times.

RELATED | Widow of slain CPD Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso first to testify in accused murderer's trial

Montano is charged with several felonies, including first degree murder.