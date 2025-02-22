'CLUE' brings classic murder mystery to life at CIBC Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "CLUE," the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, is playing at the CIBC Theatre Feb. 18 through March 2.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (associate director of "Mean Girl" and "The Prom," associate resident director of "Aladdin," choreography for the Netflix series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget!

Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, "CLUE" is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday through Thursday performances are at 7 p.m. with a Wednesday matinee at 1 p.m. on Feb 26.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2 pm on Feb. 22 and March 1.

Sunday performances are at 1 p.m. with one evening performance on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Groups of 10+ are also on sale by calling 312-977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets prices range from $35-$120 with a select number of premium tickets available.

Individual tickets are available by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office.