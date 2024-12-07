Colon cancer survivor, holistic health coach shares tips for staying healthy during cold, flu season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The most wonderful time of the year is also the height of cold and flu season. While there are many remedies, the best way to fight off a cold is before you get sick.

Iris Patterson, owner of Chicago Integrated Health, visited ABC7 and shared some advice for achieving holistic health through nutrition, physical activity, and mental healthcare.

In late 2023, Patterson says her world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. She went through months of intense chemotherapy and, as of recent, there is no cancer in her body.

Patterson said her body's ability to handle months of chemo was a direct result of taking care of herself proactively. Now, she is an integrated health coach, helping others to reach their health goals holistically.

As the holidays usher in the peak of cold and flu season, Patterson recommends getting your seasonal vaccinations, giving your body the tools it needs to fight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also expects COVID-19 cases to spike during the winter months, so booster shots, or the mRNA vaccine, are also recommended.

When it comes to nutrition, Patterson recommends single-ingredient whole foods that are rich in protein and nutrients. Green vegetables, lean meats, Greek yogurt, even rice and beans, are all healthy and affordable. While the biggest health battles are fought in the kitchen, exercise is also important for strength and mobility.

After years of helping patients through telehealth, Patterson recently opened her first brick-and-mortar practice in Matteson, Illinois, located at 4747 Lincoln Mall Drive, Suite 600. Patterson says she is thrilled to serve more people on-site with nutrition coaching, personal training, spa and wellness services; to help people achieve true, holistic health so they can handle anything that comes their way.

If you would like to learn more about Chicago Integrated Health, visit their website at www.integratedhealthchicago.com/