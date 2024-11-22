Comedian Flame Monroe joins 'Windy City Weekend'; Roeper gives 'Wicked' review

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Ryan Chiaverini and Val Warner welcomed comedian Flame Monroe to the studio.

Monroe is in town for a series of sold-out performances Friday and Saturday at City Winery in the West Loop, where she is opening for Tiffany Haddish.

Warner kicked off the segment by paying tribute to her beautiful pet, Kobe, a Shih Tzu dog who died earlier this month at the age of 13.

Monroe then joined Chiaverini and Warnter to talk about her upcoming City Winery shows and the art of stand-up comedy. They also talked about Monroe's "Laugh & Learn" podcast. Haddish is the executive producer of that podcast.

And they talked about a new EP that Haddish is releasing early next year.

Film critic Richard Roeper joined Warner and Chiaverini with reviews on new releases in theaters and on streaming devices.

'Wicked' - SPEND

First, Roeper reviewed the highly anticipated movie version of the famous Broadway musical "Wicked." Pop star Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, while British actress Cynthia Erivo took on the part of Elphaba.

'Gladiator 2' - SPEND

This is the long-awaited sequel to the first "Gladiator" film, which was released 24 years ago. It was directed by 86-year-old Ridley Scott, who helmed the first "Gladiator" back in 2000. Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from the first film, while Denzel Washington also stars in this epic.

'A Man On the Inside' - SPEND

In this new Netfilx comedy series, Ted Danson stars as a widower/retiree who infiltrates a retirement home in order to help a private investigator find a jewel thief. This series is unusual in that it is an adaptation of a Netflix documentary from 2020, "The Mole Agent."

Chiaverini and Warner ended the show with a preview of this weekend's Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, which airs on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ABC7 Chicago. The much-beloved parade will be seen throughout the holiday season on ABC stations nationwide. Chiaverini will co-host the Magnificent Mile Lights Fest coverage with Cheryl Burton, while ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders and Judy Hsu will report on the event from the street.