Community meetings to discuss Chicago Police Department reforms

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11:28AM
Two more community meetings are set for Tuesday to discuss proposed reforms to the Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more community meetings are set for Tuesday to discuss proposed reforms to the Chicago Police Department.

The series of meetings was created to meet the goals of the CPD Consent Decree to improve public safety.

An in-person meeting runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Olive Harvey College, 10001 S Woodlawn Ave.

A separate Zoom meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JO4F9OYOTkW3lPZFIt2EOA#/registration

There will also be a meeting on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YWCA Metro Chicago@Albany Park Library,3401 W Foster Ave, and on February 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Uptown Library, 929 W Buena Avenue.

