Students protest closure of Dr. Bessie Rhodes' 7th, 8th grades in Skokie

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents and students of a Skokie school protested on Thursday on the abrupt decision to move its seventh and eighth graders to another school.

Over the summer, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board voted to close Bessie Rhodes and open a new school next year.

However, last week the school made the abrupt announcement to make the move by the end of the trimester.

The decision means 42 students will be moved to different middle schools starting on November 18th.

Demonstrators called on the board to find a better solution.

The next board meeting is on Monday, October 28.

The district told ABC7 this was an extremely difficult decision but they believe this is in the best interest of their students.