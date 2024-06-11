WATCH LIVE

Board votes to close Bessie Rhodes, Evanston-Skokie district's only fully bilingual K-8 school

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 3:54AM
The Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies is the only fully bilingual K-8 program in Evanston-Skokie School District 65.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston-Skokie District 65 board decided to shut down a school on Monday night, leaving north suburban parents outraged.

The board voted to move forward with closing the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

It is the district's only fully bilingual K-8 school, but the board says a budget shortfall is forcing its closure.

Families and students attended Monday night's meeting, with many speaking out against the board's move.

School board members say Bessie Rhodes' closure will allow them to expand bilingual programs to other schools in the district.

