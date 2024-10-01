One New York City tourist said she was pleasantly surprised

Chicago voted best big city by Condé Nast traveler magazine for 8th year in a row

Chicago has been named the Best Big City in America for 8th consecutive year by Conde Nast Traveler.

Chicago has been named the Best Big City in America for 8th consecutive year by Conde Nast Traveler.

Chicago has been named the Best Big City in America for 8th consecutive year by Conde Nast Traveler.

Chicago has been named the Best Big City in America for 8th consecutive year by Conde Nast Traveler.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the eighth year in a row, the readers of Condé Nast traveler magazine voted Chicago the best big American city.

Choose Chicago reported over 575,000 readers voted agree that the city is the best.

Over the summer, the city welcomed over 671,000 international visitors, a gain of 11% versus 2023.

Choose Chicago noted that Canadian summer visitation was up 21% for the summer.

Read Condé Nast's announcement to the prestigious award:

"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list yet again. A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene, it'll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos. Most people start downtown-from the Magnificent Mile to the ritzy Gold Coast to funky Old Town-but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and, no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."

This summer was big for the city, Choose Chicago said a total of 3.4 million hotel rooms were booked. That's 5% more than last year.

Events like the Democratic National Convention, Lollapalooza and the NASCAR Chicago Street race helped more people experience the beauty of Chicago.

San Diego, California was the runner up for the award, and Milwaukee came in third place.

