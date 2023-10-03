Condé Nast traveler magazine votes Chicago best big city for 7th year in a row

Choose Chicago reports tourism is moving closer to pre-pandemic numbers, with $825 million in hotel revenue just from the summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a sunny, warm October day, it's easy see why so many travelers consider Chicago the best city to visit.

"The most beautiful downtown is Chicago; after this, I say Boston," former Chicagoan Ramica Benyamin said.

For the seventh year in a row, the readers of Condé Nast traveler magazine voted Chicago the best big American city.

"Not a surprise because Chicago's such a melting pot of diversity and culture; the city is so magical," Chicagoan Kayla Ruth said.

"The fact that so many readers voted for us really says a lot about our great city," Choose Chicago President and CEO Lynn Osmond said.

Osmond said that revenue generates tax savings and other benefits for residents.

"We could not support the attractions that we do if we did not have visitors coming to our city; so by having strong visitorship we actually have great things to do in our city," Osmond said.

Visitors on Tuesday were not aware of the award, but had seen headlines about challenges in Chicago.

"Some of my friends lived here. There are some bad neighborhoods, like every city in the United States, nothing different," Arizona tourist Mousa Salahi said.

Nonetheless, their visits have included lots of good food and no incidents to report.

"It's been a great time so far, a lot of good food. I've had a good time, a lot of great bars, a lot of architecture to look at," Pittsburgh tourist Eddie Trzeciak said.

One New York City tourist said she has been pleasantly surprised.

"I love how broad the roads are. No one is bumping into me, not like New York," Doaa Alsaleh said.