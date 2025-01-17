Cook County judge moved off domestic violence cases after 2 suspects allegedly kill woman, child

IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski to resign after releasing Constantin Beldie.

IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski to resign after releasing Constantin Beldie.

IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski to resign after releasing Constantin Beldie.

IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski to resign after releasing Constantin Beldie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County judge who presided over two order of protection cases in which the suspects went on to allegedly kill a woman and child has been moved off domestic violence cases.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said in a statement Thursday that Judge Thomas E. Nowinski will be transferred Tuesday to the Third Municipal District, Municipal Department, where he will hear misdemeanor and traffic-related cases.

"The transfer is being made at the request of Judge Nowinski and his Presiding Judge, Judith Rice, who oversees the Domestic Violence Division," the statement said.

Nowinski released Constantin Beldie on electronic monitoring, right before investigators say Beldie stabbed his wife, Lacramioara Beldie, to death in Jefferson Park in November.

Constantin Beldie was found dead by apparent suicide in a vehicle a block away from where his wife was killed.

In October, Nowinski allowed Constantin Beldie to be released on electronic monitoring, despite a request from prosecutors that he remain in prison because they deemed him a risk to the community.

Lacramioara Beldie's killing happened just one day after her husband appeared in court on battery and attempted kidnapping charges.

An off-duty Chicago police detective was also wounded in the fatal stabbing attack in Jefferson Park.

Court documents show Lacramioara Beldie tried twice last year for protective orders against her husband.

Nowinski also presided over the order of protection case involving Crosetti Brand, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins last March, and wounding the boy's pregnant mother.

Brand was released on parole a day before the deadly attack.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has called for Nowinski's resignation.

"Two dead people who went before a judge were denied help. The offenders, in fact, got more help from that judge and from the system overall, than the victims did," Mendoza said.

Retired Cook County Judge Daniel Locallo said judges face difficult decisions every day.

"Judges do not have a crystal ball. You have an individual in front of you. You make a decision as to whether that person should be detained or not detained, and you don't know what's going to happen when they leave that courthouse," Locallo said.

Thousands of residents come through Cook County's domestic violence court each year, seeking protection from abusers.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.