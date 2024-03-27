Jayden Perkins death: Chicago dance school shares memories of boy killed protecting mother

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dance studio is sharing its memories of a young boy, who was killed while protecting his mother.

Original Gus Giordano Dance School in Andersonville released video of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins performing.

The school's executive director said Perkins had an exceptional work ethic, combined with a constant smile that filled every room.

Perkins was stabbed to death while trying to protect his pregnant mother earlier this month in Edgewater.

Crosetti Brand is charged with killing him and trying to kill the boy's mother.

He'd been released from prison on parole just hours before the attack.

In the weeks following Perkins' death, two members of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board have stepped down, including the lead reviewer of the case.