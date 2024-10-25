'Love Purse' collection drive benefits women experiencing domestic violence, homelessness, addiction

COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- Purses filled with the essentials are being collected for women experiencing domestic violence, homelessness or addiction.

This year's "Love Purse" event was held in memory of the late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who started the event three years ago.

It's a one-of-a-kind purse donation drive. On Friday, in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Cook County Clerk's Office collected hundreds of purses for the "Love Purse" event.

The purses are filled with supplies and messages of support will go a long way toward helping women in crisis.

"We are here to serve and make sure those women know they are protected and they are loved," interim Cook County Clerk Cedric Giles said.

The effort was organized in partnership with the Love Purse organization, which advocates for survivors of domestic violence and trafficking and people experiencing homelessness. So far, the three-year-old not-for-profit has gifted 14,000 bags in 10 countries.

"There is an uptick in domestic violence," Love Purse board member Bridget Hatch said. "Our services and our purses are needed now more than ever."

The purses are brimming with personal supplies. Not only do the purses contain essential items and toiletries, but also a message of love.

Commissioner Kari Steele, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District President, and her staff wrote notes of inspiration.

"I tried to be creative all along the way, 'stay faithful,' things like that," Steele said.

The event was held in memory of the late Clerk Yarbrough, who died unexpectedly in April after years of supporting the cause.

"To see all of you here again, and to continue the mission to make it even bigger and bright, is just incredibly special," Yarbrough's niece, Judge Chloe Pederson, said.

Of the more than 300 handbags collected, 82 were donated by Dr. Donna Rixey, who witnessed domestic violence as a child.

"I feel good that we were able to make a difference in the lives of individuals and the children that are in those environments," Dr. Rixey said.

The love purses are now on their way to three local organizations for women in need.

"So by providing purses that are filled with essential items that they need, that's just a way to give them some positive affirmation," YWCA Evanston and North Shore President and CEO Cherese Ladet said.

Domestic violence survivor and advocate Lachelle Evans-Beard said the initiative can make all the difference.

"To have something like this back when it happened to me, let me know I am being heard... to let me know I don't have to be afraid, to let me know I don't have to run... I could just seek help," Evans-Beard said.