Memorial service held for late Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The community said goodbye Sunday to Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

Yarbrough's family held a public memorial service at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park.

Local leaders paid their respects, including Governor JB Pritzker, along with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

The politicians said Yarbrough's legacy will impact generations to come.

Yarbrough died last weekend at age 73 from an undisclosed illness. She leaves behind six children and 12 grandchildren.

Yarbrough was the first African-American and the first woman to serve as Cook County clerk.

People paid tribute Friday to Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

