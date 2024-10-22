Judge rules Dolton meetings can be held at park district, but Mayor Tiffany Henyard must preside

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has sued multiple village trustees and administrators because a board meeting was held at the park district building

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge ruled that Dolton's monthly meetings can be held at the park district for more space, but Mayor Tiffany Henyard must preside over them.

Please note: The above video is from an earlier report

Henyard had sued village trustees earlier in October, accusing them of illegally holding a meeting at the park district building on Oct. 7.

On that night, Henyard had her own meeting at the village hall, despite a notice from the Illinois Attorney General that the venue was too small to fit the crowds that have been attending the meetings.

Monday, a judge ruled that the meetings can be held at the park district, but Henyard must preside over them. The judge said specifically that trustee Jason House overstepped his powers when he presided over the Oct. 7 meeting, adding he should have given Henyard more time to arrive.

House said he will honor the ruling and added, "This is a victory not just for us but for the entire community, as it upholds the principles of fairness and transparency."

