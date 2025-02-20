COPA investigating West Side shooting involving police after chase on I-290

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating shots fired by police officers on the West Side Thursday morning.

COPA said the incident took place in the 200-block of South Cicero Avenue.

Illinois State Police said troopers spotted a suspect's vehicle on the Eisenhower Expressway and gave chase ending at Cicero and Monroe avenues.

ISP said shots were fired at troopers and Chicago police officers and no officers were injured.

Three suspects were taken into custody, ISP said. One of the suspects was transported to a hospital for observation.

This comes as Chicago police were investigating an armed robbery in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Three men were working outside at about 2:45 a.m. in the 2800-block of West 59th Street when Chicago police said two suspects armed with handguns robbed the men.

The suspects then returned to a waiting vehicle and fled the scene.

Chicago police have not officially connected the armed robbery to the chase and shooting investigating.

