Correctional officer charged with sexually abusing 4 inmates at downtown Chicago prison

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 6, 2025 3:00AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A correctional officer is charged with sexually abusing four inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, court documents showed.

MCC-Chicago is a federal prison facility in downtown Chicago.

Correctional officer Brittany Hall was assigned to a unit where female inmates were held, according to the court documents. Hall is accused of making sexual contact with the inmates.

ABC7 has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for comment, but has not heard back.

SEE ALSO | New lawsuits in alleged sex abuse at Illinois juvenile facilities include over 130 people

No further information was immediately available.

