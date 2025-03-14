Couple holds wedding ceremony at Loyola hospital after groom diagnosed with leukemia

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban couple planned for Friday to be a special day: their wedding day.

It was not as they originally planned, but indeed it was a very special day.

Bride Ivy Harris came down the aisle for a scaled-down version of her wedding.

They could only have ten people attend as the groom Darren Wiley is receiving treatment and eventually a bone marrow transplant at Loyola University Medical Center.

Just two weeks ago, a routine blood test revealed Wiley had leukemia needed immediate intervention.

"I feel good grateful I could come down here has a minor hiccup, but minor setbacks come to major comebacks," Wiley said.

Friday was the date they had planned for their wedding, which is the same number of their home. With Harris due with their first baby in weeks, the couple kept the date with the help of hospital staff.

"I was not expecting this everything was done so quickly, and decently," Harris said. "Yeah, I really appreciate that."

Wiley's immune system is compromised, so the wedding party wore masks, and when it came time to kiss the bride, Wiley needed to approval from his medical team.

After a two year courtship, they are officially husband and wife .

"Oh yeah, I was going to kiss her anyway," Wiley said. "They would have been mad."

On Friday, the spiritual center at the hospital was transformed for their wedding reception, with decorations and dining organized by the staff.

"It's a great feeling, very much joyful," said Stephanie Welsh Walker, Loyola University Medical Center manager of spiritual care. "Yeah, I'm really excited for them."

"When people get married in sickness and in health, they are thinking when they are older. We don't usually think when we are young and able," Harris said. "He's sick now, but when he's healthy, it will be good."

"I can't wait for [ the ] baby... to come out and spend the rest of my life with Ivy," Wiley said.

"We are expecting out baby next month, so hopefully he can be there for the birth and the rest of her life when she is here just expecting good to come out of it," Harris said.

The couple hopes to have a honeymoon in Iceland someday. For now, they are grateful for today.