Knife-throwing video involving pig shown at hearing of model accused of killing boyfriend

MIAMI -- OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was back in a Miami courtroom as her lawyers fought for her to be released on bond.

A dramatic video played in court showed an expert knife thrower launching knives at a pig carcass to demonstrate that Clenney acted in self-defense in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in April of 2022.

Her lawyers think it paints the perfect picture of what happened that day.

"It shows the court that our client is in fact um credible, her self-defense is credible, and the actions she took that night are necessary to save her own life," said Attorney Frank Prieto.

However, the lawyer for the Obumseli family says the pig carcass demonstration is flawed.

"That's inconsistent with common sense. It's no way that you would throw a knife, that the knife is going to land so deep in a downward position," said Attorney Larry Handfield.

Prosecutors argued that Clenney threw the knife from roughly 10ft away from Obumseli which is farther than the six feet used in the knife demonstration.

Clenney's parents were charged with illegally hacking into Obumseli's computer, those charges were later dropped. Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge and remains in jail.

Next month the judge said she would decide on whether Clenney should be granted bond.

